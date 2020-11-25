A list of Black-owned businesses to support in Sacramento this holiday season

Adorn Me Studio founder and CEO Jasminique Sanchez started her business in 2018. Adorn Me Studio

The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab team decided to feature six Black-owned, Instagram based businesses for you, our readers, to consider while doing your holiday shopping.

We chose these inspiring, young, and energetic business owners because they are stepping out and providing new pathways toward success for themselves and their families.

We’ll continue to highlight Black owned business in the Sacramento area. Send us the stories of your businesses and brands to equitylab@sacbee.com.

Calasga Wellness





Calasga Wellness is a Black-owned and Sacramento based company, providing natural and organic health and wellness products to the community.

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Thurman’s grandfather owned a recycling business in North Highlands for over 30 years. Like her grandfather, she intends to instill a sense of Black ownership and entrepreneurship to her family.

“Not only to build a foundation for my family but to also be a pillar in the community,” said Thurman, on the importance of being a Black business owner. “There are other options besides being an [athlete]. We can be doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and that’s just important to show the young kids, the youth, that you can become business owners,” said Thurman.

CBD oils, lotions, and wellness kits from Calasga Wellness are available for purchase online, www.calasgawellness.com, or by visiting their Instagram profile at the handle, “@calasga_wellness”.

.

A 750mg bottle of Calasga Wellness CBD Lotion, available on their website: www.calasgawellness.com MD Studios Calasga Wellness

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Paranoia Brand: We All In 916

Paranoia Brand is a growing clothing-apparel line. Co-founders, Phillip Drakeford and Donald Barrett Jr. chose the name “Paranoia” to describe the “everyday fear and struggles of being Black in America”. The two friends are inspired by hip-hop culture and fashion and hope to provide generational wealth and support for their families.

“Everybody has their purpose, everybody’s good at something. Once you find your niche; believe in yourself, and your people believe in you, the only person who can stop you is yourself,” said Drakeford. “It might seem like it’s a big jump but once you jump you’re going to soar and the wind is going to fly with you,” said Barrett Jr.

Paranoia Brand sells t-shirts and pullover hoodies through Instagram at “@weallin916” or, you can visit their website www.paranoia916.com to place an order.

Co-founder of Paranoia Brand, Phillip Drakeford, sits for a merchandise photoshoot We All In 916

The First Company

Launched in 2014, founder and CEO Markis Walls encountered many cycles of trial and error before he found his big break after posting a photoshoot of himself modeling his apparel brand.

Now,with six years of business under his belt, Walls has found that the key to his success is consistency.

“My biggest growth was the end of 2019, [going] into 2020.,” said Walls. “[Me] Being consistent to let people know I was serious and that grew the brand’s recognition.”

Shorts, sweatsuits, hats, and more are available online at www.the1stcompany.com, through The First Co. app in the Apple Appstore and Google Play Store, or by following the Instagram account “@thefirstco”.

Founder and CEO of The First Company, Markis Walls, models his new blue pullover hoodie The First Co.

High Voltage Hair Co.

It started in the dorms of her freshman year at Sacramento State University when Taylor Lokey discovered that she wanted to become a hairstylist and sell her products. She went on to earn a degree in Communications and a minor in business marketing.

High Voltage Hair Company provides cosmetology services to hair and beauty care. She prides herself on customer service and is thankful for those who support her business.

“As a Black woman [in business] I feel like we’re looked at with more scrutiny so I have to just make sure that I work ten times harder, so I can continue to be great,” said Lokey.

High Voltage Hair Company available products: silk durags, hair bundles, sew-ins, and wigs can be found online at www.highvoltagehairco.com or on Instagram by following “@highvoltagehairco”.

613 bundles by High Voltage Hair Co. High Voltage Hair Co.

Young & Building

Jayshawn Yancey founder of clothing brand Young and Building uses his business to build a pipeline of support and vocational training for underserved youth.

Yancey, 21, is a student at Sacramento State University and a mentor to kids during after school programs in the Meadowview and south Sacramento community. Yancey refers to his mentees as “Y&B Ambassadors” and provides them with free merchandise based on their grades.

“Ownership is the most important thing and investing that Black dollar into creating something that’s yours and something that you can pass down,” said Yancey, when discussing some of his influences for starting the business.

Visit his Instagram page, “@YNBthebrand” or visit the website www.youngnbuilding.com for different t-shirts, pullover hoodies, and sweatsuits to choose from.

Owner of Young and Building, Jayshawn Yancey, enjoying another beautiful day in Sacramento. Young & Building LLC

Adorn Me Studio





Jasminique Sanchez, a wife, and mother of four rented a booth in a hair salon suite for two years before opening Adorn Me Studio, the hair salon she now owns. Sanchez is trailblazing a legacy for her family as the first person in her family to be a business owner.

“Coming from a family where there are no entrepreneurs, women nor men...It’s huge. It’s wanting to be the example that I wish I had growing up. Being an example for my children, I have a 13-year-old daughter, so it’s a big deal,” said Sanchez on being a Black woman business owner.

The ‘sleep tight’ bonnets are the mainstay of the Adorn Me Studio hair products. Sanchez also provides extensions, growth oil (for hair), combs, edge brushes, and other products for hair care. Stay connected with Adorn Me Studio via Instagram, “@adornmestudio” and online where you can place your order or book your service at www.adornmestudio.com





