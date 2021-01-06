New Comic Book Series set in Sacramento, set to release on Jan. 10

Impound Comics is stirring up quite the buzz in Sacramento’s creative scene as a new superhero emerges for the city.

The brand new comic book series is about a character named Anthony ‘Impound’ Endsley, a single, Black father from Sacramento trying to make ends meet and achieve his aspirations of becoming a professional MMA fighter.

Endsley becomes confronted with an ultimatum that would change his life forever, eventually leading him to gaining his superpowers.

The Sacramento-inspired comic series has recognizable landmarks, events, and milestones that resonate with those who are familiar with the city. The beautification of the city is revealed and illustrated throughout the course of the story.

“I just think that making the characters from places people can really snatch real landmarks and have [a] real insight of how that place is [supposed to be] makes it more authentic,” said founder of Impound Comics, Brent Trayce Sands.

The story of Impound continues with the upcoming release of the second book, the Origin of Seraph, which introduces the audience to one of the main super-villains. This backstory is how Seraph’s upbringing from the Philippines eventually leads him to Sacramento, ultimately meeting Impound.

The book is available for pre-order on Impound Comics official website, the official release is January 10th.

Behind the Creation of ‘Impound Comics’

Founder and creator of Impound Comics, Brent Trayce Sands had the idea to bring a superhero to Sacramento in 2018.

He was motivated by the Marvel film, Black Panther, to create something of his own that could shape the culture in his hometown. The film directed by Ryan Coogler is listed as a huge influence for Sands.

“What inspired me about Black Panther [was that] it was so cool. They had rap music in there. [Coogler] made it feel authentic. That was one of the first things where the urban culture sees it,” said Sands.

Attributed with positive images, it was important for Sands that he made Impound a Black superhero to further represent and pave way for diversity within the Black culture.

“We have Black Spider-Man now. Myles Morales, is wearing Jordan 1s, and all that is just dope to me,” said Sands, of the modern superhero trends. “I’m trying to be a bridge between pop culture and comic book culture and realize that it’s not that big of a difference in the ‘cool’ factor, we can do them both.”

Sands, 32, had his vision come to life in June 2020 when he published the first story, Origin of Impound.

The Sacramento-bred creator took inspiration from a variety of his interests which went into the creation of Impound Comics.

Sands makes the setting of the story take place in Sacramento to show love and appreciation for his city.

“That’s what’s working for Impound, people from Sacramento see it and they feel like he’s really from Sacramento,” said Sands.

His unique admiration for mixed martial arts is what gave him the inspiration to make the main character, Impound, an MMA fighter.

Sands simply wanted to use the platform to illuminate the MMA culture in Sacramento because it is so hardly acknowledged.

“I [also] feel like the Sacramento MMA culture is really big and no one knows that,” said Sands. “We have fighters that were world champions at a point, ranked top-20 fighters.”

Thinking Outside the Box

Sands has already thought of different ways to make Impound Comics stand apart from your typical comic book series.

“I’m trying to think more than this guy is just a superhero. I want it to hit home with people. I want it to really move people, not just be a cartoon character.”

Impound Comics has swag and merchandise, from hoodies, t-shirts, hats, masks, and keychains that fans can purchase from their website.

Another addition to the package is the development of the mobile app game, Impound Vengeance, which can be downloaded with the Google Play Store or App Store with Apple.

“The game is pretty much just a wave game,” said Sands. “You’ll see all of his villains. It doesn’t really explain the story at all, it’s more of a fighting game. Something to make the universe bigger. I’m trying to think outside of the box and I was thinking ‘nobody has an app game.’

Sands has future plans of having action figures and toys made to represent and resemble Impound. There is only one current action-figure, however the model is unreleased.

His ultimate plan is to make it to the big screen. As one of his end goals, he has hopes of one day making an Impound movie, based on the comic series. A film that he hopes is directed by Ryan Coogler.

Fun Facts About the Comic Creator

Brent Trayce Sands is a born-and-raised native of Sacramento, who now resides in Los Angeles.

He graduated from Natomas High School and went on to become a film major at Sacramento State University where he shared a film class with Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, who also attended the university.

Sands’s mainstay is in the music industry as a manager and A&R representative for MarMar Oso, Yelly, and Teejay3k.

You can stay updated with Sands through his social media, and with Impound Comics on their website or Instagram page.