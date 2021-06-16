We asked, you answered: 11 Juneteenth events to attend in the Sacramento area this Saturday

Juneteenth falls on the same week California Gov. Gavin Newsom will lift social distancing restrictions, allowing the economy to fully reopen for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 19 marks 156 years since enslaved Black Americans where declared free in Galveston, Texas by order of the Emancipation Proclamation, passed almost three years prior to the Union troop’s announcement.

The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab -- with the help of community submissions -- pulled together a list of Juneteenth events to celebrate and reflect on the legacy of Black Americans.

This list will be updated and you can submit your event to us here.

Note: The events are listed in order of start time, and then alphabetically.

Juneteenth events in Sacramento CA on June 19, 2021

Placer County Juneteenth Celebration and Picnic

This free event at Johnson-Springview Park is from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This is the first ever Juneteenth event held in Placer county. Non-profit organization, seeMychild, is hosting the event.

The event will feature vendors, but guests are welcome to bring their own refreshments. There will be a short program to explain the importance of Juneteenth, including a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation by local youth.

The event is located at 5480 5th Street in Rocklin.

Black Bridgerton Brunch

This event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

Black Bridgerton Brunch is an event open to everyone -- hosted by the Hundreds Unit. The event attire is formal. The colors are some hue of black, brown, bronze, and beige. Registration is available here.

The Hundreds Unit is a network of hundreds of women in a dance and fitness program for 6-8 weeks. The group performs at professional events.

St. HOPE’s Juneteenth Block Party

St. HOPE will host a Juneteenth Block Party in Oak Park from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The free event will take place at their 40 Acres location. Tickets are available for download here.

This is the first annual event hosted at 40 Acres Art and Cultural Center. There will be music, art, food, and entertainment.

Brickhouse Grocery Distribution

The Brickhouse Art Gallery partnered with the Neighborhood Program, a political organization that commits to “serving the people and carrying on the people’s revolutionary struggle towards liberation,” according to the company’s website.

Will host a food drive to give out groceries on a first come, first served basis until supplies run out.

They will be located in Seavey Circle at the Brickhouse Art Gallery in Oak Park.

Distribution starts at 11:00 a.m.

Elk Grove: Juneteenth Summer Bash

Elk Grove’s The Rising will host their Juneteenth Summer Bash from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The event will be held at 3035 Maritime Drive in Elk Grove.

Sacramento’s 18th annual Juneteenth Festival

The annual festival will take place at William Land Park this year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit their website.

Sacramento African Marketplace

Every first and third Saturday of the month from 12 pm to 6 pm, the African Marketplace hosts vendors, food, and music at Florin Square.

They’re located at 2251 Florin Road.

Algorhythm Juneteenth Juke Jam

BaseOne.FM Presents ‘Algorhythm’ at Esther’s Park every first and third Saturday of the month in Oak Park.

It’s a day party from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

This weekend -- expect nothing less than a great environment and positive energy when they vibe out at their Juneteenth Juke Jam.

Tickets are available here.

Juneteenth Zoom Showcase

This event hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Eta Gamma Omega Chapter begins at 7:00 pm.

This showcase is aimed to share the significance of Juneteenth and educate the next generation on Black American resilience.

Register for the zoom showcase here. This is a partnership with The Sofia, Home of the B Street Theatre.

Juneteenth at Be Bubbly

The event is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

In partnership with the McBride Sisters, Be Bubbly is hosting a Juneteenth celebration with performances from Paul Willis, George Napp, and special guest Philharmonik.

Be Bubbly is located in Napa, California.

Parking Lot Pull Up

Although not specified as a Juneteenth event, it does fall on the date.

Parking Lot Pull Up at 2100 Watt Ave., from noon to 6 p.m., will have local vendors to shop with. There will be free food and free games, with a live DJ and local performance.