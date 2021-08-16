‘A call to action.’ Why Alana Mathews is running for Sacramento District Attorney

Alana Mathews always knew she wanted to make a difference.

Originally from Gary, Indiana, she was raised by hard-working parents on the foundation of standing up for what is right and fair and being the change you want to see.

“I never planned to run for office, but last year was such a pivotal moment, not only for our country but for our county, it was a call to action,” said Mathews. “I really felt that Sacramento County was about to go in the wrong direction and needed someone to step up. I felt like I was qualified, committed, and courageous enough to be the person to do it, so I did.”

If elected, Mathews would be the first Black woman in Sacramento County to hold the District Attorney position. And although that would be a historical feat, she hasn’t put much focus on it.

Growing up she saw her parents fight for fair workplace treatment, fair wages, and community investment. So she found ways to do the same.

She attended Spelman College, becoming the first in her family to graduate from college. She became heavily involved in ministry and community work and worked with a program called Operation Rehab, focusing on assistance for sex workers like finding housing, or filing restraining orders.

Matthews realized providing legal assistance to residents could benefit her community. She went on to earn her degree from McGeorge School of Law and has lived in Sacramento 25 years.

“I’m not running for D.A because I had some big case that made the headlines,” said Mathews. “I’m running because I simply want to make Sacramento County more safe, more fair and more just because the residents in this community deserve it.”

Matthews is a mother of three children and has served as Deputy District Attorney in Sacramento for eight years.

She has been a mentor to women on parole and at-risk youth in south Sacramento, and offers free educational legal clinics with the Community Justice Collaborative.

“Community is at the core of who I am. I understood that the work we do in the community is just as important as the work we do in the courtroom,” said Mathews. “I’ve done all of this work because I believe transforming lives is just as important as protecting them.”

Since Paris Coleman recently announced that he will be dropping out of the race, she’s one of two candidates remaining for the position.