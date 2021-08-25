‘It’s all about democracy and housing.’ 8 Realtors helping Black Sacramentans buy homes

Get an exclusive insider’s guide to Sacramento’s craziest housing market in 15 years. Join us for Sacramento Real Estate Week. Find out more & sign up here.

Today in California, Black homeownership rates are lower than the 1960s, when there were legal discriminatory practices that prevented Black residents from ownership, according to CalHFA.

Home ownership rates dropped by more than 10% for California’s Black residents in 2021 and research done by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition found that Black home ownership has typically ranged between 42%-44% and never has it exceeded 50%.

The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab put together a list of Black real estate agents in Sacramento who are working to change those statistics and assist Black Sacramentans with the homebuying process.

“It’s all about democracy and housing and how we can help our folks,” said Zoritha Thompson, co-founder and owner of Goree & Thompson Real Estate. “We don’t discriminate, we help everybody, but our community is our responsibility, so that’s who we concentrate on, the needs of our specific community.””

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

These 8 realtors all have on thing in common: the desire to spread knowledge around homeownership, and to make the process accessible to their communities.

Darius Graham

Darius Graham

Graham starred in athletics, playing basketball at Sacramento High School and UC Davis, before getting his degree. One of his goals is to play professionally.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

However, another goal is to attain financial stability and freedom.

At a young age, he was exposed to the financial benefits that real estate could bring through the influence of his mother, Darlene, who has been a realtor in Sacramento for over 21 years.

When he is not working out, striving to advance his basketball career, he is selling homes and building his name throughout Sacramento, outside of the sport.

“There are multiple ways of income, there’s multiple bags that we can all get,” said Graham. “Someone that I really look at and just inspired by is LeBron [James] --- a self-made billionaire, and he doesn’t do that just by playing basketball.”

Graham was named Big West Hustle Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017 at UC Davis. He is taking that same “hustle” mentality from the court to the housing market when helping buyers find the best home for their families.

Graham lists his “wins” as having been able to help his friends purchase homes and help others understand the value of financial literacy and knowledge of the housing market industry.

Graham is an agent with Goree and Thompson Real Estate. You can reach out to him on his website, www.dariusgrahamrealtor.com, or via Instagram, under the handle, @dariusgrahamrealtor.

Ashley Garner

Marcus Brown

Garner is a Sacramento-native who spent time between Natomas and Del Paso Heights growing up, graduated from Natomas High School.

Her introduction to real estate came after working for the State of California where she led the Building Black Wealth for Californians campaign.

Garner’s goal is to increase Black home ownership in California. She works in the Sacramento region, extending to the East Bay and Oakland.

“I want to create opportunities for our people. I want to uplift my community that’s been disrespected and stepped on since day one,” said Garner.

She has a digital video series called “Did You Know?” where Garner discusses discrimination that Black buyers may face when shopping the housing market. Garner plans to release a book at the end of the month called “Keys to Your First House”.

“When it comes to fixing the problem and having a solution, we have to be very intentional,” said Garner. “We can’t be afraid to have a conversation to be intentional to help black people.”

Garner can be reached on her Instagram, under the handle, “@ashleyricole” or via email, a.garner@compass.com.

Kelly Pleasant

Kelly Pleasant

Pleasant graduated from Laguna Creek High School, despite being raised in Greenhaven most of his life. He worked for the County of Sacramento for eight years before moving to real estate.

His parents were entrepreneurs themselves, so he always knew he wanted to work for himself.

Pleasant continued to dream, execute, and work on his craft. He knew he was going to be the best person he could be.

“If you’re 20, 21, 25, 27, or if you’re 30. It doesn’t matter,” said Pleasant, on his decision to go into real estate. “Your timing is your timing, and your path is your path. As long as you stay faithful to the course, it will take you down the path that you’re supposed to go.”

He stepped out on faith, taking a chance on himself.

Pleasant has been in real estate for a decade. He started his real estate company, Pleasant Real Estate, in 2019 and it is growing. He’s providing an opportunity for others, that’s what makes him most excited about it.

He works in the tri-counties, Sacramento-Placer-El Dorado, and also Yolo County. You can connect with him through his website, www.pleasantrealestategroup.com.

Sydni Chattam

Real estate agent Syndi Chattman gives a home tour in Curtis Park on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

A Sacramento native, Chattam got her start working for a Black-owned development company in San Diego.

She decided to get into real estate so she could educate first time buyers through the process of purchasing a home.

“I think it’s different because for a lot of real estate agents, it’s really about the money. At the end of the day, when I’m helping a client, I’m helping them. I’m not helping myself,” said Chattam.

Chattam says that she wants to inform her community about real estate and look toward building generational wealth.

She sells homes in the Sacramento area, extending to the Bay Area. Chattam can be reached at her mobile number, 916-335-6457, through email, SydniRChattman@gmail.com, or Instagram via the handle “@SydniRuth”.

Wilson McDowell

CHRISTINA BEST THOMAS

McDowell, a Sacramento native, moved around quite a bit growing up.

Through middle school and his early years of high school, he and his family experienced homelessness and home insecurity. The experience made him adaptable to different situations.

He initially had plans of going into the military, however he tore his ACL and decided to reconsider. While rehabbing his injury, he got his Master’s degree.

He read literature on real estate and decided to become licensed.

McDowell has been in the industry for two years now. His life experiences have been fuel for him in the real estate market.

McDowell sells in the Sacramento area, from Folsom to West Sacramento. He is an agent with Taylor Realty Group, a Black-owned real estate company, and can be contacted through their website, www.taylorrealtyco.com.

Terrelle Keys

Jeanese Hanson Sweet Jean Photography

Keys is an Oak Park native, who grew up in a family that weren’t strangers to real estate. He gives credit to his uncle who worked in the industry, and gave Keys an opportunity to see a world beyond Sacramento when he would spend time with him.

He was always intrigued in buying and selling real estate. Keys always had an entrepreneurial spirit which eventually led him into real estate at 28-years-old.

Keys says this industry has been a “game-changer” for him and his family and he is now teaching home ownership to other families.

“I think homeownership really does bridge the gap to wealth for people, especially people of color,” said Keys. “Once you become a homeowner, it gives you leverage. It just gives you so many more benefits to wealth.”

He has been licensed and working in real estate full-time for nearly four years. He currently works with Pleasant. They partnered together to establish Guide Real Estate.

To reach Keys, you can call him at 916-281-6617, or you can reach him on Instagram, @tkeys916.

Keisha Matthews

Kee Mathews

Matthews is a south Sacramento native. She graduated from Sac State with degrees in journalism and graphic design. Her original goal was to own an advertising agency but was instead introduced to developing and contracts, eventually leading her into real estate.

She was offered a position in marketing for Century 21 to promote their agents. The catch was: they would also pay her to get her real estate license. Matthews called this “an open door from God.”

She eventually started Matthews & Co. Realty Group in 2004. An experience she calls a revelation, opened her eyes to what she feels her true purpose is.

“You’re going to help Black people position themselves, not only to buy, but be able to build generational wealth,” said Matthews, self-reflecting on her purpose. “You’re going to be a voice to speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.”

She plans to continue to follow purpose, as she plans to start a development company towards the end of this year and beginning of 2022.

She also hosts “Selling Sacramento with Agent Kee” on KDEE 97.5 fm, on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. During this hour, she informs listeners about the real estate market and how Sacramento is affected.

For more information on Matthews, or if you are interested in her help in buying, selling, or seeking education in housing, visit her website at www.agentkee.com.

Zoritha Thompson

Zoritha Thompson

Thompson started real estate 30 years ago. She was a grocery store clerk where everyday an old man would come in to converse. Eventually, she befriended him.

The man was a long-time broker in Sacramento and encouraged Thompson to get her license. She wouldn’t take his advice until she suffered a carpal tunnel injury and was told by a doctor she needed a new job.

She started with Century 21, where she met her future business partner, Carolyn Jean Goree. Together they started Goree and Thompson Real Estate, Inc., in 1996.

On the first day they opened, Goree was diagnosed with cancer. For the next two years, Thompson had to hold the company together.

“There’s so many adversities that will try to stop us from our goal,” said Thompson.

Goree told Thompson that she was the broker of record for their company; if she passed, the company would dissolve. Thompson needed her broker’s license for the company to be in her name.

Thompson took the broker’s license test on a Wednesday. She discovered she passed the test on Thursday and signed a buyer-seller agreement with her partner at the hospital.

Goree passed away on Friday.

“She was like my guardian angel,” said Thompson. “She set me up in this business and I always have to give her accolades, no matter what I do.”

While running the company, Thompson became a member of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) and the California Association of Real Estate Brokers (CAREB). She is also a member of the local chapter, Sacramento Realtist Association.

Thompson has closed over 2000 transactions, helped new real estate agents get a start in their career, and educates her community on home buying by providing knowledge on what steps they should take.

Thompson is available through her website, www.goreeandthompson.com, or by mobile phone at 916-601-7653.