‘A superhero.’ Beloved south Sacramento book store owner, community advocate dies of COVID

Dana Maeshia passed away on the morning of Aug. 30th, due to COVID related illness, after being placed on a ventilator, close sources say.

She’s known to the community as the owner of the south Sacramento bookstore, All Things Literacy, located at 2251 Florin Road.

Family and friends shared heartfelt messages on the late Maeshia’s Facebook page, some sent condolences to her family, others shared fond memories but the majority thanked her for her dedication to serving Sacramento’s Black communities.

“She was an angel walking this earth and we just didn’t know it,” said Ayesha Ransom-White, a close friend of Maeshia.

Originally from San Francisco, Maeshia moved to Sacramento and became a champion for the unification of Black Sacramento.

She shared her passions with and advocated for the youth, and preached literacy and reading comprehension.

“The more you read, the wiser you become,” Maeshia told The Sacramento Bee in a Zoom interview from her shop, surrounded by bookshelves. “The more confident you become when you’re able to articulate your ideas, your thoughts and your feelings… We want to disrupt the school to prison pipeline, we want to change the narrative.”

She started the “Boys in the Hood” and “Around the Way Girl’s” youth book clubs where Sacramento resident Valencia Kamara’s daughter had her life changed for the better, Kamara said.

“She’s a superhero and she doesn’t even know it. She’s literally out here changing and shaping the lives of these young girls, so that they can go out into the world, confidently and empowered,” Kamara told The Sacramento Bee on Maeshia’s impact.

Maeshia created Glorious Accessories and Fragrances. She’s a director at Escape Velocity, whose mission is to provide services leading to family literacy, wholeness, well-being, and enrichment.

She helped organize the city’s first ever, Malcolm X Festival, where she selected six recipients for the Malcolm X Self-Determination award. She was recently honored for her work during the Small Business Success Summit at Florin Square.

Her business partner and friend, Berry Accius, says that it was a tremendous loss for the community.

Maeshia was affectionately known as “Miss Dana” or “Dana Dane.” She was a friend, a mother, a wife, a mentor, a business partner, and much more to those who knew her.