A new Black-owned art gallery opened in midtown. Why it will be torn down in six months

The Faith J. McKinnie Gallery is a newly opened, Black-operated contemporary art gallery in midtown, located on 1610 R Street, in Rice Alley behind Device Brewing Co.

Its grand opening was on Aug. 14. and the gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The commercial gallery is curated by Faith J. McKinnie, who told The Sacramento Bee that the space is only temporary until early 2022. The building is expected to be knocked down to create more space for apartment housing. McKinnie says she still continues to look for a space to showcase art from local artists.

For the time being, she’s occupying the space and encouraging others to check out her gallery which consists of different projects by local artists that are available for purchase --- at affordable prices.

McKinnie is the executive director of the Black Artists Foundry, an organization that helps provide funds for local artists and art programs and create opportunities for Black artists who are marginalized or underrepresented.

Her mission has always been to find ways to get their projects in art galleries and spaces where they can be seen and admired -- potentially purchased -- by those who find interest. Her ultimate goal is to establish her own permanent location to do so.

McKinnie spoke with The Sacramento Bee about giving Black artists a platform and how she’s doing that with her current space, temporarily.

Note: The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: You knew going in to this, the space would be temporary. What is it about this place?

A: Definitely the vibe when you walk in. There’s the candles, the music, the wine, and then the art, obviously.

Eight artists were asked to participate in this group show. Anywhere you look in this gallery there are going to be phenomenal artists of color that are Sacramento-based. They live here, work here, and get to sell their art.

Q: For a lot of these artists, this is the first time they’ve had their art showcased at a gallery. How important is that for you to provide that space for them?

A: A few months ago, I was crying for space. I know what I wanted, I wanted a commercial art gallery, I wanted a space to celebrate. So many artists that I personally collect and that I love and that I work with. So having this space was so important to me. It’s a space to come in and see, see the work of these phenomenal artists, artists that are underrepresented. The gallery will always champion, and amplify the work of Black artists, artists of color, and queer artists.

It’s definitely a space where I want people bring their families, bring their dogs, you know there’s lots of conversation happening here. And I believe it again goes back to the art, and my ultimate goal is to continue to provide that space.

Our city is so rich and diverse and I think we need more art spaces. We’re definitely lacking in art spaces so I wanted to contribute to a city that has given me so much. I wanted to make sure I can give so much back to Sacramento.

Q: You have this place for only 6 months, what are you trying to achieve in that span?

A: Traditionally galleries are not spaces that people necessarily feel comfortable in, sometimes not welcoming spaces, especially if you’re not spending money. So that’s the first thing, I want people just to come in here. For the time that we’re here, every month we’re going to be showing a new artist, whether it be a solo show or a group show. There will always be an opportunity to come in and to be introduced to artists you’ve probably never heard of, and to see work from someone that is working intensely in their practice, in our city.

Q: What makes Sacramento so special, as a scene of arts and culture?

A: I was born and raised in Sacramento, so this is a very special place to me. We have so many artists, specifically Black artists, that are creating phenomenal work in the city, and we don’t normally see them. We don’t see them in museums, we don’t see them in galleries. We don’t even see their studios because a lot of them are working from home. So creating the space and giving them a place to share, for me as a curator, space is my medium, that’s how I do the work that I do.