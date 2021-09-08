‘Black in Sac’ is a curated list of events created by Black Sacramentans. Here’s how to submit

You’ve probably heard the saying “there’s nothing to do in Sacramento” but The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab is looking to change that.

Sacramento is a diverse city, rich in culture and arts for entertainment. So much is happening in our city on a daily basis, but most of the time you have to search for it.

In recent stories, we’ve covered Black owned events, galleries, lounges, and bars. We covered happenings such as the Black operated Tiger Bar, Faith J. McKinnie’s Art Gallery, business summits, networking socials, community events and more.

We are calling out to all organizations, entrepreneurs, business owners, vendors, event organizers, and event goers to submit upcoming events you’re hosting or attending by filling out this Google Form.

Each month, The Equity Lab team will publish a list of events created, curated, or influenced by Black people and Black culture. We’ll update the list weekly with submissions.

Whether you’re from here, just moved here, or visiting for the time being, there’s always something for you to do. Our goal is to make it easier on Sacramentans and visitors to enjoy the city through events, big or small.

Your submissions may be shared in an upcoming story for The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab. We can be reached at equitylab@sacbee.com