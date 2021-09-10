Black in Sac 9/10/21: Here’s what to do in Sacramento this weekend

Faith J. McKinnie, director of Black Artists Fund, stands outside Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, where the Sacramento Kings asked for artwork curated by the organization to celebrate Black History Month. The Black Artists Fund is an advisory board of Black women looking to invest in art creatives around the Sacramento region. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Bee Equity Lab announced earlier this week we would curate a weekly list of events organized, created, or inspired by Black people and culture.

Our objective with this project is to elevate community events that often go unrecognized. We accept events in the arts, culture, politics, music, and entertainment scene in every corner of Sacramento.

We appreciate those who have submitted event information and encourage others to do the same, whether as an organizer or an attendee.

In the meantime, check out some of the following events coming up this weekend.

3rd Annual Black Food Fest in South Sacramento

It’s more than just another food festival, the Black Food Festival is about family, fun, and learning culture through food, arts, music, and history.

The free event is from 12 p.m to 6.pm. All ages are welcome. It will be held at 2251 Florin Road, on Saturday, September 11.

The third annual Black Food Festival, “Black N Seasoned”, featuring a variety of food vendors, is powered by the Black Friday Coalition.

The Black Friday Coalition is made of Berry Accius, Ayesha Ransom-White, and Dana Maeshia, who recently passed away due to complication from COVID-19.

They are putting on the anticipated event this year with the intention of honoring, and celebrating the life of their co-founder, who played a key role in laying out the blueprint for the festival. Her vision was to allow vendors an opportunity to market and sell their goods and products.

“Dana was motivated by the economic empowerment and prosperity of her community so it would only be proper to continue this event as a part of her legacy,” said Accius, co-founder of Black Friday Coalition, and friend of Maeshia. “We will continue to keep her name lit.”

They plan to release balloons and doves in honor of Maeshia’s memory and the legacy she left to the south Sacramento community.

That legacy includes her work with the youth and inspiring an entrepreneurial spirit in the next generation. This year, the festival includes the owner of Sippin’ Pretti, a seven-year-old vendor, who sells lemonade and other snacks.

“One of the most inspiring things about doing these events is being able to support young entrepreneurs,” said Accius. “Giving her an outlet to display and market her talents utilizing a bigger platform where she will maximize her profit, market her product and network with other seasoned vendors.”

The event is an opportunity to experience culture, arts, music, and history. It has become a staple in the community and continues to receive high anticipation.

Tasha Nichole Art at 1913 Del Paso Blvd

Tasha Nichole King is an artist, currently residing in Sacramento. King currently has an exhibition in the Crocker Art museum called “Activism Through The Arts”.

King is hosting “Sac Open Studio”, a mobile studio on Sept. 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at 1913, a Black-owned workspace and event venue located at 1913 Del Paso Blvd.

King will have her artwork on display as she interacts with visitors who can ask her questions about the behind-the-scenes process of creating her art.

She will have a giveaway both days at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. They will have “Wine Down”, wine-tasting with The Artisan Pour featuring Black motif wine brands, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

King plans to have an interactive, art activity for attendees to participate in.

Faith J. McKinnie Art Gallery with Joha Harrison in Midtown

Each month, the Faith J. McKinnie Art Gallery features new artists in solo exhibitions or group shows.

This month, the gallery will open with Joha Harrison’s solo exhibition, Predictions. He is showcasing eight pieces of abstract artwork Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.