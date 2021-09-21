The Equity Lab looks to honor community leaders, establishes Top 25 Black Change Makers list

Alchemists claimed they could change base metal into gold.

They couldn’t, but the transformational spirit lives on, with what we are calling Black alchemists, Black Sacramentans who make our lives better.

With a mission to elevate a list of exalted figures in the community The Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab in partnership with the Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program is now accepting community nominations for the inaugural class of next generation Black change makers in the Sacramento region.

We are seeking emerging leaders who have transformed the city through their leadership, altruism and style.

Candidates should be problem solvers, finding solutions to critical issues through community organization, education, arts and entertainment, entrepreneurship, law, medicine and healthcare, science, politics, nonprofit leadership, or activism.

The Equity Lab Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You can submit your nomination here. Finalists will be selected by a panel from the Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab and Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program (NELP).