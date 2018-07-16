Intel outshines its world record with 1,500-drone light show

Intel dazzled its Folsom audience Sunday night with a spectacular light show featuring 1,500 drones, outdoing its previous world record of 1,218 Intel Shooting Star drones.
Several thousand employees and their families gathered in the sprawling parking lot at the company’s Folsom campus for the one-time live event, which marked the microchip maker’s upcoming 50th anniversary on July 18, 2018.
The performance displayed multicolored choreography including bright, fireworks-like orbs. A single pilot mans the entire fleet of light-emitting remotely controlled machines.
An announcer said the performance told “the story of Intel’s journey.” The show opened with data spheres floating in clouds in the original company logo. Drones then formed an image of Intel’s first commercially available microprocessor, the 4004, released in 1971. A globe symbolized employees around the world, followed by a “disco party” with dancing figures. The show concluded with the company’s anniversary logo
