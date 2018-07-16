Tall dog, giant margarita — Intel drone show wouldn’t be Sacramento’s first world record

When 1,500-plus drones took flight for a stunning display over Folsom’s Intel complex this weekend, Guinness World Records judges were reportedly on site to verify.

While the display has yet to be officially confirmed as a record by the organization, some may be wondering: Would Sunday night’s drone show be the first Guinness record set in the Sacramento area?

Nope, not at all.

In no particular order, here are five notable, confirmed world records set in Sacramento, courtesy of the official Guinness World Records online archive.

(Note: This list denotes world records that were set at the time. Some records may have been surpassed since then)

Loudest ‘crowd roar’ at an indoor sports stadium

The Kings haven’t boasted a playoff-caliber team since 2006. But back in 2013, pre-Golden 1 Center, Sacramentans cheered as loud as they could. In doing so, they set a new record for “loudest crowd roar” at an indoor sports stadium.

At Sleep Train Arena, a sellout crowd of Kings fans reached 126 decibels, measured from the court between quarters of a Nov. 15 game against the Detroit Pistons. The game was nationally televised.

Most fruits and veggies donated

One of Sacramento’s most recent Guinness entries ties in nicely to the city’s “Farm-to-Fork”-driven identity.

Visit Sacramento achieved the record mark for most fruits and vegetables donated in a 24-hour period on Sept. 7, 2016.

A massive 493,977 pounds of food was collected in a massive food drive, then donated to more than 200 partner agencies and food banks.

FILE -- Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services volunteer, Judy Clark, left, smiles at Warehouse Assistant, Aaron Smith as he places places food onto a scale to be weighed during a Guinness Book of World Record attempt in progress at the Sacramento Food Bank & Family Service's distribution center on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2016. Autumn Payne Sacramento Bee File

Heaviest living woman

Pauline Potter of Sacramento officially weighed in at 643 pounds, measured in her hometown in July 2012, though by some of her own anecdotal accounts, Potter weighed more than 700 pounds at one point.

Still, the 643-pound mark made Pauline the world’s heaviest living woman at the time of the weigh-in.

Potter was featured on an episode of a TLC reality series, “My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?” in 2017. The official episode description available online claims Potter had lost more than 300 pounds.

Biggest cocktail

A whopping 10,499-gallon margarita was made in Sacramento on July 13, 2012. The giant cocktail was made in a “large cocktail shaker,” Guinness writes, which seems like it might be a bit of an understatement.

It was concocted by Nick Nicora, a co-owner of Ovations Food Services at the time.

Tallest dog

FILE -- Gibson, the world's tallest dog, rests his paws on owner, Sandy Hall's shoulders. In 2014, Gibson was named the world's tallest dog by The Guiness Book of World Records. Anne Chadwick Williams Sacramento Bee File

A Great Dane — a very Great Dane — was observed as the world’s tallest living dog in August 2004. At a massive 42 inches, Gibson made TV appearances on national talk shows.

For his Guinness certification, Gibson’s photo shoot took place in 2007 in Sacramento, featuring the Capitol in the background.