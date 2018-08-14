Missing 74-year-old found safe after driving off in caretaker’s car

The 74-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon has been found in good health, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

George Fisher, who is not permitted to drive, was reported missing after he was spotted driving northbound on Sunrise Boulevard near Jackson Road, Sheriff’s Department said. Fisher has been diagnosed with a condition which causes confusion and disorientation.

According to Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton, Fisher was a passenger in his caretaker’s car when she temporarily parked it on the block of 7400 Bruno Way in south Sacramento County. His caretaker had left the vehicle running for a short period of time, and when she returned, Fisher had driven off with her car.

Fisher was later found in the North Sacramento area after deputies received a call about a man who seemed to be confused, knocking on doors and asking for a woman.

Fisher was located by Sheriff’s deputies and returned to his home where he is back in the custody of his caretaker, according to the news release.