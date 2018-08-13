George Fisher.
74-year-old man went missing from south Sacramento. Authorities ask for public’s help

By Cassie Dickman

August 13, 2018 06:50 PM

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon in south Sacramento.

George Fisher, who has been diagnosed with a condition that causes him to become easily confused and disoriented, went missing from the 7400 block of Bruno Way at around 1:30 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.

Fisher, who is not permitted to operate a vehicle, was last seen driving his 2003 light blue-gray Ford Taurus station wagon northbound on Sunrise Boulevard from Jackson Road, the sheriff’s department said.

Fisher is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 204 pounds and was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, dark-colored long sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and eyeglasses, the sheriff’s department said. He also had a walking cane with him.

Anyone with information regarding Fisher’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.

