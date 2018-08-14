One driver in I-5 road rage sequence had a suspended license. Other had citations in Oregon

One of the drivers killed early Sunday in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 5 in Natomas was driving on a suspended driver’s license, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles records.

Jason Michael Dykes, 39, of Sacramento, had not had a valid license since 2008, and since then received at least three citations for driving on a suspended license, the DMV said Tuesday in response to a query from The Sacramento Bee.

Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco, 37, of Oroville, had begun the process of applying for a license but had not completed the effort and no driver’s license was ever issued in California under his name and date of birth, DMV records say, but he had a valid Washington state driver’s license.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Zerfas said he could not confirm the status of either driver’s license because the investigation is continuing and he had not been notified by Tuesday afternoon of either man’s identity.





The two men were identified through Sacramento County Coroner’s Office records on Monday after both died following a bizarre sequence of events that apparently began with a vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of the interstate at 3:44 a.m.

The CHP says that after the collision the two men drove up the freeway near Del Paso Road and got out of their cars and began fighting.

Witnesses described one man chasing another with a bat and later said they saw a Hispanic man striking vehicles with a bat or pipe.

The CHP said Dykes died during the fight from blunt force trauma.

Rodriguez-Carrasco was killed after walking up the freeway and being struck by a passing driver.

“It escalated from a traffic collision to a fight to a homicide,” Zerfas said Sunday.

DMV records show Dykes driver’s license expired in 2008 and that he had been issued a valid California identification card.

He was cited at least three times for driving without a valid license. The first citation was Oct. 14, 2016, when he was cited for driving on a suspended license, failure to provide valid registration and failure to pay a traffic fine, DMV records say.

He next was cited June 6, 2017, for driving on a suspended license, and again on Feb. 11, 2018, when he also was cited for speeding, DMV records say.

Separate online Sacramento Superior Court records show a Sept. 21, 2017, case charging one count of driving on a suspended license and one count of resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Court records show he pleaded no contest to both on Feb. 16, 2018, and was sentenced to 30 days in custody, 30 days on the sheriff’s work project and three years of searchable informal probation.

Rodriguez-Carrasco had an Oregon driver’s license - and had received some citations in that state - until he surrendered it in April 2015 because he was seeking a license in Washington, the Oregon DMV said.

A Washington DMV spokesman said a Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco with a matching date of birth had a valid license from that state, but added that he could not divulge anything about his driving record.