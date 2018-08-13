Two men identified in fatal fight on I-5; witnesses say one chased the other with a bat

The two men who were killed early Sunday morning after a vehicle collision caused a fight on Interstate 5 in Natomas were identified Monday.

Their vehicles hit each other in the northbound lanes of I-5 around 3:44 a.m., prompting the men to drive farther up the freeway near Del Paso Road, get out of their cars and fight, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Zerfas said.

Jason Dykes of Sacramento was killed in the fight, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said. The Coroner’s Office identified the other man as Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco of Oroville. Witnesses said one man was chasing the other with a bat, according to police dispatch traffic archived on Broadcastify.com.

“The witness I spoke to, she said she saw a guy with a bat chasing another man,” a police officer says. After the confrontation, a person witnesses described as a Hispanic man in his 30s – likely Rodriguez-Carrasco, 37 – was “hitting vehicles with a bat or a pipe,” the dispatcher said, “and there’s a male lying in the roadway and bystanders are giving the male CPR.”

Dykes, 39, was killed in the fight after suffering what appeared to be blunt force trauma, Zerfas said. Then, Rodriguez-Carrasco, walking north on the freeway, was hit and killed by passing driver, Zerfas said. “It escalated from a traffic collision to a fight to a homicide,” he said Sunday.

Zerfas did not have additional information Monday morning, but expected investigators would update him soon.

Later in the scanner recording, it appears a police officer has apprehended someone – possibly the driver who hit Rodriguez-Carrasco. “Can you alert jail staff that I have one coming in who’s uncooperative? He’s flipping his cuffs,” an officer can be heard saying.