Sacramento State alum among 2 promoted to police commander in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights Police Department has promoted two members of its force the rank of commander, the third highest designation in the department, beneath chief and assistant chief of police.

The newly promoted officers are Commander Jason Russo of the investigative services division and Commander Alex Turcotte of the patrol services division, Police Chief Ronald A. Lawrence shared Sunday in a news release.

Both have been with the department since 2006, and both were lieutenants at the time of their promotion, according to the announcement.

Russo began in law enforcement as an intern with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office while attending Sacramento State, studying criminal justice.

Russo helped launch the Citrus Heights Police Department in May 2006 and was hired as one of the original sergeants. Russo reached lieutenant rank in 2013, the Police Department said.

Commander Alex Turcotte has been a law enforcement officer since 2001, when he began his career with Ventura Police Department. Turcotte joined Citrus Heights as an officer in October 2006. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and lieutenant in 2013.

Both commanders have held various leadership positions within the department, including leading SWAT teams, Citrus Heights Police Department said in the news release.

Last month, law enforcement veteran Daman Christensen retired from the department’s commander position.