Inmate shot and killed by corrections officer during jail yard fight, Folsom prison officials say

An inmate at the California State Prison Sacramento died after a corrections officer fired a “lethal round” from his rifle Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Eric Rodriguez, 27, was on the institution’s main yard when he was stabbed multiple times by another inmate with an “inmate manufactured weapon,” a news release from the department said. Amid the fight. Rodriguez took control of the weapon and started stabbing his attacker.

It was then, California Department of Corrections Lieutenant Tony Quinn said, that a corrections officer shot Rodriguez with a semi-automatic assault rifle from a tower overlooking the prison.

Rodriguez sustained a gunshot wound and died after being given medical attention at 10:42 a.m. Thursday.

The California Department of Corrections Deadly Force Investigations Team, its office of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Inspector General and the District Attorney’s office will be investigating the incident, according to the news release.

The attacker was transported to an outside hospital, where he is in stable condition, Quinn said.

Rodriguez was serving a four-year sentence for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury from Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Corrections.