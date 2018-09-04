Nighttime closures on I-5 expected to cause serious delays

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 just north of downtown Sacramento will face partial closures over two nights starting Tuesday at 9 p.m., according to Caltrans. The shutdowns for emergency repairs are expected to cause serious delays for motorists.
From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, northbound lanes No. 1 and 2 will be closed, while southbound lanes No. 3 and 4, along with the Richards Boulevard on- and offramps, will be closed intermittently. From 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, southbound lanes No. 1 and 2 will be closed, northbound lanes No. 3 and 4 will be closed, and the P Street, I Street and L Street onramps will be closed intermittently.
To ease the commute, Caltrans suggests that northbound motorists use westbound U.S. Highway 50 to eastbound I-80 and then reconnect with I-5. Southbound motorists who want to exit on Richards Blvd. can take the next exit onto J Street, then get back on northbound I-5 and use the northbound exit.
The lane closures will allow Caltrans to continue making road repairs after a pothole on I-5 damaged multiple vehicles on Thursday and shut the northbound No. 4 lane for five hours.
Comments