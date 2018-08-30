Pothole on I-5 damages more than 25 vehicles, stalls traffic during morning commute

A pothole damaged at least 26 vehicles and led to a traffic jam on northbound I-5 near Richards Boulevard on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The slow lane (No. 4) will remain closed in the area until approximately 8 a.m., California Highway Patrol spokesperson Jim Young said. Commuters should anticipate delays.

CHP responded to the incident just before 6 a.m. when concrete from the two-foot-wide pothole was reported in the roadway, causing flats, shredding a tire of at least one car and damaging dozens of other vehicles, Young said.

The pothole and resulting debris were in the same area that caused similar backups and numerous flats Aug. 1 at Richards Boulevard, Young said.

Thursday’s pothole was in lane No. 3, to the left of the slow lane, Young said.

CHP mobilized a traffic break at about 6:30 a.m. to allow Caltrans to fill the pothole and clear debris. The traffic break lasted approximately three minutes, CHP said.

The slow lane (No. 4) remains closed for safety due to 26 affected cars being attended to on the shoulder.

Numerous cars sustained damage to their tires, front bumpers and undercarriages.

Responders are assessing damage, but some drivers are changing their own tires, Young said. Some cars will have to be towed, he said.