Flood advisory issued for much of greater Sacramento area

A flood advisory was issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service for most of the greater Sacramento area due to heavy rain.
The advisory affects much of the greater Sacramento area, stretching from Roseville and Lincoln in the north to Placerville and El Dorado Hills in the east. It also extends south into rural areas west of Jackson.
Heavy storms began Wednesday afternoon and the NWS is warning of minor flooding.
These first rains of the season can cause roads to become slippery, so the NWS urges caution while driving home.
Comments