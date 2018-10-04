After wet and stormy week, Sacramento likely to be dry and windy by weekend

A lot more rain hit Northern California this week than originally expected, with parts of Sacramento getting some of the heaviest rain in the state on Wednesday.

Rainfall was spotty; after earlier forecasts predicted showers, there were brief downpours in some parts of the region.

The National Weather Service recorded 1.7 inches of rain at Sacramento International Airport between 5 a.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday, the most measured in the whole state during that time. About 18 miles away, at Sacramento State? Just 0.02 inches.

Forecasts from Tuesday predicted rainfall closer to a quarter-inch in Sacramento, with rain up to 1 inch near Tahoe.

24 hour total Rainfall accumulations from 5 am Wednesday until 5 am this morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/UrtXIU4klN — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 4, 2018 Some isolated heavy rainfall amounts over NorCal Today! Here are 24 hour totals. #cawx pic.twitter.com/vnRkmYgzcw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 4, 2018

NWS issued a flood advisory Wednesday for parts of the greater Sacramento area, including Roseville, Placerville and El Dorado Hills, due to what NWS on Twitter called “isolated heavy rainfall amounts.” A NWS flood advisory indicates a “nuisance” event that doesn’t rate a warning, although the agency advises using caution to avoid situations that could threaten life or property.

This week’s rain should clear out of Sacramento after Thursday.





The outlook for this weekend is dry but windy in the region. Sacramento is predicted to get the brunt of it; winds of 30 to 35 mph are the highest expected in Northern California, according to a recent NWS forecast map. High temperatures will be in the low 80s in Sacramento, 70s in the foothills and mid-50s to low 60s near Tahoe. Lake Tahoe may see light showers during the weekend.

The wind is due to a high-pressure system building in the Pacific.

High pressure building in over the eastern Pacific will bring generally fair skies over the weekend. Breezy to strong north winds can be expected through much of the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Av2pbU13eq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 4, 2018

Before this week, it last rained in Sacramento on May 25. The city saw less than 3 inches of rainfall in April and May combined, according to monthly NWS reports measured at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Meanwhile, lightning strikes damaged a handful of traffic signals in Folsom as scattered storms passed through the area.

Wet weather likely also contributed to other significant traffic delays Wednesday and during Thursday’s morning commute hours, with traffic jams and major collisions observed on Highway 50, Highway 99 and Interstate 80.