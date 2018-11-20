Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark, running for mayor of Sacramento

The brother of Stephon Clark, the African American man shot by Sacramento city police in March, has taken a formal step toward running for mayor in the 2020 election.

Paperwork was filed Monday with the California Secretary of State opening two campaign finance committees for Stevante Clark, one citing a mayoral bid in the next general election. Details of those filings were not immediately available online.







Stevante Clark, 25, is the older brother of Stephon Clark. Stephon Clark was unarmed but holding a cellphone when he was shot to death by Sacramento police Sunday, March 18, in the backyard of his grandmother’s home. Bodycam video of the shooting released by the police department unleashed massive protests in the city starting on March 23.

Protesters blocked traffic on Interstate 5 and the entrance of Golden 1 Center, drawing national attention to the death and adding to the debate about the treatment of African-American people by law enforcement across the county.







Clark has spoken often in the months since his brother’s death about his desire to pursue a political career. He has also been a vocal critic of the city, its police department and Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

If elected, Clark told The Sacramento Bee he would work to improve life in the city’s “underdeveloped communities.”

Clark said he wants to open resource centers in his brother’s name in South Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and other neighborhoods with high poverty rates. The centers would offer job training, computer labs, recreational opportunities, childcare, mentoring programs, and mental health therapists, he said.

“Mental health is one of the biggest things I want to combat,” he said.

Clark was placed on multiple mental health holds by authorities in the wake of his brother’s death. In one highly-publicized incident, he jumped on the dais at City Hall during a crowded meeting and told Steinberg to “Shut the f--- up.”

He has since apologized to Steinberg, and has said the trauma of his brother’s death caused mental health issues, for which he received treatment in April.

Clark plans to propose a set of police reforms called the Clark Family Act to city leaders in the coming weeks, he said.

“We’re looking at the (police) training program to see if those requirements are working for the department,” he said. “People need to know the surroundings they’re in before they’re just thrown into these environments.”

Clark also said the city should put more money toward building new affordable housing, including some of the revenue from the new Measure U sales tax.

To decrease gang violence, Clark wants the city to adopt similar leadership and academic programs to those in Chicago and Detroit, as well as labor and trade programs, he said.

Clark also said he wants trash on the city’s streets to be cleaned faster, and wants more electric vehicle charging stations installed.





The city is currently in the process of installing more of those stations, and recently announced an electric vehicle program aimed at low-income communities.

“I want Sacramento to be the most green city in the state,” Clark said.

Clark lives in Meadowview in the home where his brother was shot, but he has also lived in several other city neighborhoods in other council districts, he said.





Clark works at the Rose Foundation and at the Roberts Family Development Center, he said.

Before that, he worked as a political consultant on the gubernatorial campaign for Nickolas Wildstar, a Libertarian candidate who receivedin the June primary.



