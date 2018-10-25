Stephon Clark was shot March 18. Here’s what’s happened since

Stephon Clark was shot by Sacramento Police officers on March 18, 2018. The shooting prompted major protests and resulted in police department policy changes. See a timeline of the events that have transpired since that night.
By
Up Next
Stephon Clark was shot by Sacramento Police officers on March 18, 2018. The shooting prompted major protests and resulted in police department policy changes. See a timeline of the events that have transpired since that night.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento police finish investigation of Stephon Clark shooting. Now the DA must decide if laws were broken

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

October 25, 2018 03:58 PM

Seven months after the officer-involved shooting of Stephon Clark, the Sacramento Police Department has completed its criminal investigation of the fatal encounter.

Thursday, the department announced it had sent its investigation to Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Schubert is charged with reviewing the findings to determine if criminal charges should be filed against either of the officers who fired shots.

Officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet shot Clark at least seven times on the night of March 18, apparently mistaking his cellphone for a gun after chasing him around a blind corner in the backyard of his grandmother’s Meadowview home. Mercadal and Robinet returned to work April 9.

Mercadal and Robinet were identified as the involved officers by an Oakland civil rights attorney. The Sacramento Police Department has not identified the two officers.

Becerra was asked by Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn to review the DA’s findings after community activists questioned the independence of the District Attorney’s review.

“Our role has been to conduct a thorough investigation and give the Sacramento County District Attorney and State of California Department of Justice the information they need to reach a decision,” said Hahn in a statement. “We have taken this responsibility seriously, and we have delivered on our promise to thoroughly pursue the facts and report them.”

Police may use deadly force when it’s reasonable to do so, according to state law. Under current case law, police officers have significant latitude when using deadly force.

The Sacramento Police Department will not complete their internal affairs investigation into the shooting until the district attorney makes a decision in the case.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question