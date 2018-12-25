Christmas Eve storm will be the last of the week. How much rain and snow came down?

It was a white Christmas Eve in the Sierra Nevada as Monday’s mini-storm dusted ski resorts with about a foot of snow, while most of the Sacramento Valley saw a half-inch to an inch of rain.

Walnut Grove led the region with 1.66 inches of rain Monday while Roseville collected 1.27 inches, according to NOAA’s California Nevada River Forecast Center. Fair Oaks, Folsom, Elk Grove and Orangevale all had at least 0.8 inches. Rainfall was slightly weaker in Sacramento proper, as the city’s official weather station at Sacramento State saw 0.59 inches and Sacramento Executive Airport got 0.49 inches.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reported 13 inches of snow through Tuesday morning, and Northstar and Squaw Valley were right behind at 12 and 11 inches, respectively. All are open for skiing and snowboarding on Christmas.

High temperatures in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s with little chance of precipitation are expected through next Monday in Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.