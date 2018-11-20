It’s been months since Sacramento saw steady rain. Here’s what to do when it hits this week

Rain and snow are expected to douse Northern California from Wednesday morning through Friday, the first consistent downpour since May after episodic precipitation in the last couple months.

The National Weather Service predicts more than an inch-and-a-half of rain in Sacramento and up to 3 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada starting Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to be heaviest Thursday night into Friday morning before clear skies emerge Saturday afternoon.

Up to 7 inches of rain is also forecast for the Camp Fire’s burn zone in Butte County, which could both pat down the flames and make the search for victims’ remains more difficult. A flash flood warning is in effect from the Mt. Shasta foothills down to Marysville.

The NWS recommends people clean out their gutters, check wiper blades and clear debris from their storm drains before the rain starts coming down Wednesday.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ellen Martin, a spokeswoman for the city’s department of utilities, advised Sacramento residents to either turn off their sprinkler systems or hit the rain delay button if applicable. Information on how to keep stormwater from accumulating is available at http://preventstreetflooding.com.