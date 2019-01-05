Hundreds of homes in foothills are without power

PG&E is reporting that hundreds of customers in an unincorporated area of Placer County northeast of Newcastle are currently without power.

More than 350 PG&E customers near Gold Hill lost power Saturday morning just before 10 a.m., according to the California utility company’s outage website.

A preliminary determination suggests that the outage was caused by an equipment problem, and a repair crew is currently on scene working to restore power, PG&E said. Power is estimated to be restored to the area by 2 p.m. Saturday. A previous version of this story incorrectly gave El Dorado County as the location of the outage.