Light-rail service disrupted in midtown due to fallen tree, knocks out power

By David A. Bustamante

January 05, 2019 03:41 PM

Light-rail service in midtown Sacramento is being disrupted Saturday because of a fallen tree that knocked out overhead lines that power the train, according to Sacramento Regional Transit.

The interruption happened before 2 p.m. along RT’s tracks near the 13th Street Station, just east of the R Street Corridor, according Devra Selenis, a spokeswoman for Sac RT.

RT crews are on scene removing the tree limbs, and Selenis says SMUD is actively working to restore power. The tree was knocked down by wind and rain that’s swept over the capital region.

A bus bridge has been set up to move passengers on the Gold Line between the 13th Street Station and Sacramento Valley Station and on the Blue Line between 13th Street Station and the station at 10th and K streets.

Selenis said it’s not known when regular service will resume, but riders are encouraged to follow Sac RT’s Twitter account for the latest updates.

