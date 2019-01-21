Thousands march through Sacramento streets to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Thousands of people gathered at Sacramento City College on Monday to participate in the annual March for the Dream, celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

There was a chill in the air but also an energy in the crowd as the group started marching down Sutterville Road, led by JFK High School’s marching band.





Diahann McNeely, who marches each year, said the event inspires her to continue her work at Black Child Legacy Project, an organization that aims to reduce the deaths of African-American children.

“It is so empowering,” she said. “Especially seeing the children here. There’s so many resources that people and families do not know about.”

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Ria Srivastava, 13, marched dressed as Rosie the Riveter with a sign that read, “21st century guns. 18th century laws. You can put a silencer on guns not on me.”

“It’s scary to go to school every day and not know if you’re gonna make it out alive,” the Sutter Middle School student said.

She dressed as Rosie the Riveter because she is also advocating for women’s rights such as equal pay, she said.

The group arrived at the Convention Center at around 11:15 a.m., where MLK360 is hosting its annual Diversity Expo.

In East Sacramento, a smaller group filled the Alhambra Safeway parking lot for a a Black Lives Matter-organized rally and march that embraced MLK Jr.’s message and served as an alternative to the larger city-sponsored event.

Georgia Russell, a Sacramento native who returned to California last year, said the planned march was the first she’s ever been to.

“It’s important that we highlight his message and purpose,” Russell said of MLK.

“There will be no stifling of culture. What makes our country great is we’re all part of this puzzle” of diverse experiences, she added.

For many attendees, the rally was a teaching moment.

Terri Cofield came out with her son A’mare James, 5, mother Shulanda Jones and aunt Diane Bluitt.

“My son is a black boy,” she said, and given the news, conversations about race and racism are unavoidable but also welcome.

“What do you tell yourself in the mirror every morning?” she asked A’mare. “I’m smart, and I can be anything I want to be,” he replied.

A third event, hosted by the Roberts Family Development Center, was set to begin at the Grant High School auditorium and include a march looping through Del Paso Heights and North Sacramento.