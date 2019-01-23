Massive indoor sports complex – Sacramento region’s largest – breaks ground in Roseville

Construction began Wednesday for the long-anticipated Placer Valley Sports and Event Center in Roseville, with officials hopeful that the massive indoor sports complex will be open as soon as February 2020.

The new complex will add 160,000 square foot of indoor sports space – enough to fit 12 full-size basketball courts, as proponents repeated frequently at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony – to the existing 61-acre Placer County fairground facility, which will also get a sprucing up as part of the renovations.

Local officials anticipate that the complex, rivaling the Sacramento Convention Center in size, will be able to host trade shows, concerts and graduations in addition to offering locker rooms, offices and concessions to accommodate cheer, gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling tournaments and competitions.

“This really is part of a regional effort to bring folks, tourism dollars, what have you, to our area,” said Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler.





The sports complex reflects a growing trend in cities across the region, where local officials build on the popularity of youth sports to generate tourism revenue. According to WinterGreen Research, the U.S. youth sports market is currently worth $15.5 billion and projected to hit $41.2 billion by 2023.

Lauryl Hernandez, a Placer Valley Tourism board member, said the organization has been marketing and lobbying the area to major national events and sponsors for more than a decade. It currently works with 70 event organizers annually, with past events including USA Softball and USA Swimming tournaments, and even college Quidditch games, Hernandez said.

“Many have asked if there’s a demand for the size of the facility like this here in Roseville,” Hernandez told attendees. “(This) isn’t a ‘build it and they will come’ type of event.”

The event center will cost $34 million to build, funded by both the county and Placer Valley Tourism. A local feasibility study on the project anticipates the complex will generate at least $12 million annually to the economy in South Placer County.