At-risk 67-year-old woman reported missing from Carmichael, Sheriff’s Department says

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an at-risk woman reported missing from the 5200 block of Robertson Avenue.
The woman described as a 67-year-old white female, approximately 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds, with gray-brown hair went missing from Carmichael recently, according to a text alert sent by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday morning.
The missing woman was last seen wearing a red top, floral skirt and gray shoes. She also uses a walker.
No name or photo of the subject were immediately provided by authorities.
Anyone with information on the missing person’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5111.
