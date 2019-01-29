Local

At-risk 67-year-old woman reported missing from Carmichael, Sheriff’s Department says

By Michael McGough

January 29, 2019 12:27 PM

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an at-risk woman reported missing from the 5200 block of Robertson Avenue.

The woman described as a 67-year-old white female, approximately 5-foot-3 and 180 pounds, with gray-brown hair went missing from Carmichael recently, according to a text alert sent by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday morning.

The missing woman was last seen wearing a red top, floral skirt and gray shoes. She also uses a walker.

No name or photo of the subject were immediately provided by authorities.

Anyone with information on the missing person’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5111.

