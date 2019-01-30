Missing at-risk woman found safe, Sheriff’s Department says

An at-risk woman reported missing by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday was found safe later that night, authorities said.

The 67-year-old had last been seen about 8:15 a.m. and had walked away from her residence on Robertson Avenue in Carmichael, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. According to the release, the woman is a diabetic who takes life-sustaining medication, and has a condition that makes her easily disoriented. She also used a walker.

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted about 11:15 p.m. that the woman had been found safe.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.