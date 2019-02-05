Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrests deputy on suspicion of domestic abuse

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says its detectives arrested a deputy Tuesday following a month-long investigation into a domestic violence incident.
Tyrie McIntyre, who has worked as a deputy since 2005, was arrested at his home without incident, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Department.
The domestic violence incident occurred in Folsom, the department said. The Sheriff’s Department was made aware of the incident through a complaint filed to its Professional Standards Division and launched its investigation, according to the release.
Department spokesman Shaun Hampton said he did not know when the incident occurred, but the department began its investigation in early January.
McIntyre had been working in the Sacramento County Main Jail, but was on administrative leave, according to the release.
Hampton said McIntyre’s administrative leave was related to the domestic violence incident.
He was to be booked into the Sacramento County jail Tuesday evening on suspicion of misdemeanor and felony domestic violence, according to the release.
McIntyre will remain on administrative leave pending further investigation, Hampton said.
“We know that the community trusts us to police ourselves and also trusts us to make sure that we have quality people serving the community, and that’s our main goal right now,” Hampton said.
The Rancho Cordova Independent reported in a 2016 profile that McIntyre grew up in Rancho Cordova.
“Balancing time between work and family is always a challenge in this line of work, and McIntyre’s favorite pastime is spending time with his wife and three children,” the Independent wrote.
“It takes a special person to become an officer, because you’re going to see things that are going to impact you at home,” McIntyre told the Independent. “You just have to be able to deal with that in whatever constructive way you can.”
This is a developing story. Check sacbee.com for updates.
