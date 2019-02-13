Downpour slows morning traffic, multiple spinouts reported on Sacramento freeways

Heavy rain has slowed Wednesday morning traffic in Sacramento and contributed to multiple collisions, California Highway Patrol incident logs showed.

CHP’s activity log showed about 40 reported collisions on Sacramento freeways between about 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., with incident reports indicating that at least six of them involved spinouts.

Accidents have been most frequent on both directions of Highway 50 between Rancho Cordova and Sacramento, with additional crashes taking place on Interstate 5, Interstate 80 and connecting interchanges.

A big rig struck and killed pedestrian walking on eastbound I-80 near the Davis Street offramp about 7 a.m., CHP incident logs show. After that incident cleared, another SigAlert was issued by CHP for the same area around 10:30 a.m.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

A multiple-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road, blocking at least two lanes for a few minutes around 7:30 a.m., Caltrans said in a tweet.

Localized flooding was observed on streets and highways, Caltrans tweeted at 7:30 a.m.

There are multiple reports of flooding on the state highways and local streets. Caltrans and local agencies are doing there best to keep up with flooded areas. Check https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 for 24/7 highway information. pic.twitter.com/gfKOR485p0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 13, 2019

The right lane of the connector from westbound I-80 to southbound I-5 Caltrans was from about 7 a.m. through 9:30 a.m. for emergency guardrail repair, Caltrans said in tweets.

Caltrans live traffic cameras showed traffic creeping slowly throughout the region, especially westbound Highway 50.

Sacramento is receiving a downpour due to a strong atmospheric river, continuing into morning commute hours after more than half an inch fell overnight, National Weather Service meteorologist Emily Heller said. Heavy patches are expected throughout the day, she said.

NWS upgraded a flood watch to a flood warning across the Sacramento Valley as of 9:15 a.m. CHP and Caltrans have observed minor to moderate flooding along freeway lanes and connector ramps across Sacramento County.

Caltrans has additionally issued high-wind warnings for stretches of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 in Sacramento County due to sustained winds over 20 mph and gusts up to 31 mph.

A weather service wind advisory is in place through 1 p.m. Wednesday in Sacramento, and another advisory due to stronger winds will be in place Thursday.

Also, for Sierra-bound travelers, chain controls are required on Highway 50 from Twin Bridges east to Meyers, according to Caltrans. Interstate 80 is being held at Truckee due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer, with no estimated time of re-opening, and Highway 88 is closed at Carson Spur, the agency said.