Sacramento County is offering sandbags at 3 locations for residents facing flood risk

Sacramento County is providing free sandbags to assist residents in warding off standing water or flooding on their property this week.

Three of the county’s nine designated sandbag sites are currently open, but not staffed. Sand and bags are provided free, but it’s a bring-your-own-shovel situation.

Sandbags can be filled and taken at the county Branch Center in Sacramento, Westside Park in Rio Linda and the Orangevale Community Center.

The National Weather Service has upgraded a flood watch to a flood warning for the Sacramento Valley as of midmorning Wednesday.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

The downpour is the result of an atmospheric river system that will continue to drop heavy rain on Sacramento on Wednesday and Thursday.