Local

Sacramento County is offering sandbags at 3 locations for residents facing flood risk

By Michael McGough

February 13, 2019 11:16 AM

See Nimbus Dam releasing water as wet winter continues

Water was released from Nimbus Dam, near Folsom, on Monday, evidence of a substantially wet winter. More rain is on the way, according to the National Weather Service.
By
Up Next
Water was released from Nimbus Dam, near Folsom, on Monday, evidence of a substantially wet winter. More rain is on the way, according to the National Weather Service.
By

Sacramento County is providing free sandbags to assist residents in warding off standing water or flooding on their property this week.

Three of the county’s nine designated sandbag sites are currently open, but not staffed. Sand and bags are provided free, but it’s a bring-your-own-shovel situation.

Sandbags can be filled and taken at the county Branch Center in Sacramento, Westside Park in Rio Linda and the Orangevale Community Center.

The National Weather Service has upgraded a flood watch to a flood warning for the Sacramento Valley as of midmorning Wednesday.

The downpour is the result of an atmospheric river system that will continue to drop heavy rain on Sacramento on Wednesday and Thursday.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

local

local

california

california

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  