This weekend in weather: Sierra to receive feet of snow, rain showers in the valley

Following several stormy days of flooding and power outages, the weekend is projected to bring in more wet weather, with heavy snow in the Sierra and rain showers in the valley.

A strong atmospheric river hit Northern California on Tuesday, bringing in fast-gusting winds and dumping snow over the mountains — some of which ended up accumulating near Redding.

The tropical system was expected to dissipate Thursday evening with another system on its heels. Here’s what that means for you.

Here's the latest precipitation timing for this evening through Friday morning. Hazardous mountain travel will continue through Friday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ZA6UULPe1l — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2019

Your weekend forecast

The National Weather Service expects Sacramento to receive more rain, even after breaking a record for daily rainfall Wednesday, and the mountains are in for another wallop.

NWS forecaster Cory Mueller said this will be the third weekend in a row of significant snow in the mountains, which means continued hazards for travelers.

The Sierra, parts of the North Coast and the Klamath Mountains above Redding were issued a winter storm warning Thursday, indicating heavy snow and hazardous conditions through Saturday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The NWS predicted 3 to 6 feet of snow in the area over the weekend, with even more possible at higher elevations. Mueller said Donner Pass and Carson Pass could expect 5 to 6.6 feet of snow, while Echo Pass could expect 3.3 to 5 feet of snow.

Mountain travel, the NWS said, is highly discouraged, with major travel delays and chain controls likely. Mueller said Friday may see some whiteout conditions over the Sierra, but snow might begin to ease up late Saturday with some snow showers Sunday.

Snow levels are falling and we are going to see another major snow event for the Sierra into the weekend. Mountain travel will be difficult and is not advised. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TA52fRkLWv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 15, 2019

Sacramento is expected to get less than a half inch of rain with possible thunderstorms Friday, less than a quarter inch Saturday and may see light showers Sunday. The storm is expected to break by Monday morning with clear weather predicted, according to the NWS.

Showers are likely throughout the valley over the weekend, Mueller said.

“Overall we’re not expecting anything major here for the valley,” Mueller said. “The heaviest rain is behind us now.”

Clear weather was expected into the week and no major systems were anticipated, Mueller said — though overnight temperatures may get close to freezing.

The atmospheric river’s warpath

Throughout Thursday, plentiful rains brought widespread flooding throughout Northern California.

Kiefer Boulevard north of Jackson Road near Sloughhouse was completely flooded and at least two drivers got stuck in the water, which was about waist-high at parts, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The drivers required rescue by Metro Fire and the Folsom Fire Department.

In only 15 hours two motorists ignored warning sings on Kiefer Blvd north of Jackson Rd alerting them to a flooded roadway, with the second rescue being captured on video.#TurnAroundDontDrown and visit #MetroFire at https://t.co/Dl6kAh375B for more #CAWx tips! pic.twitter.com/9a12g4bJvv — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 14, 2019

In Butte County, the Rock Creek Levee was breached, resulting in massive flooding at Wilson Landing Road by the Hamilton Nord Cana Highway, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

An evacuation order was issued for the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

As rain continued to pelt the county, the sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning to residents on River Road between Chico River Road and Highway 32 due to possible flooding from the Sacramento River.

Sandbags were being given out at a Chico Fire Station, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Here's a picture from this morning taken by a BCSO Sgt. in the area of Wilson Landing Road at Hamilton Nord Cana Highway where there was a small breach in the Rock Creek Levee. Please continue to avoid the area. #ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/TZc6cWJG5N — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) February 14, 2019

Thursday evening, heavy snow and low visibility prompted Caltrans to close Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line.

Meanwhile in Southern California, State Route 243 near Lake Fulmor in Riverside County was subject to major flooding and loss of structural integrity, according to Caltrans.