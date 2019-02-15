Hail pelts Sacramento as storm revs back up Friday morning

The week’s weather across Northern California has had it all — snow in the mountains, heavy rain in the valley and thunderstorms.
Now, midtown Sacramento is being hit by hail as of 11 a.m.
The pelting of windshields rounds out three days of dramatic weather conditions across Sacramento and the valley. Record-breaking rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph have already flooded roadways in the greater Sacramento area.
