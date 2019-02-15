Local

Hail pelts Sacramento as storm revs back up Friday morning

By Michael McGough

February 15, 2019 11:33 AM

This is an example of the hail that came down on Sacramento

This week’s heavy storm in Northern California continues Friday. Midtown Sacramento was hit by hail at 11 a.m.
By
Up Next
This week’s heavy storm in Northern California continues Friday. Midtown Sacramento was hit by hail at 11 a.m.
By

The week’s weather across Northern California has had it all — snow in the mountains, heavy rain in the valley and thunderstorms.

Now, midtown Sacramento is being hit by hail as of 11 a.m.

The pelting of windshields rounds out three days of dramatic weather conditions across Sacramento and the valley. Record-breaking rain and wind gusts up to 50 mph have already flooded roadways in the greater Sacramento area.

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  