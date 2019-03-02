Stephon Clark’s mother after Sacramento DA’s decision: ‘The fight will begin now’

Sequette Clark, the mother of Stephon Clark, blasted Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision Saturday not to file charges against the two police officers who shot her son to death last March.

“It is not right, it is not right,” Clark told reporters in an impromptu press conference outside the family home in south Sacramento, minutes after Schubert concluded her announcement.

She said the DA has “never charged an officer with homicide. My son is the one who is going to break the mold because we are not going to accept this.

“This is just the beginning – the fight for justice,” she added. “The fight will begin now.”

She was also furious about what she called “a smear campaign about his character,” referring to Schubert’s disclosure of text messages between Clark and Salena Manni, the mother of his children, who had filed a domestic violence complaint against him two days leading up to his shooting. Schubert also disclosed toxicology results showing traces of cocaine and other drugs in Clark’s system.

Sequette Clark called all of that irrelevant.

“I don’t care if he was a criminal. None of that matters,” she said. “Stop trying to justify (the shooting) by looking at a person’s character.” She also said it was unfair to judge her son, who was 22 when he was killed.





“Everybody should just stop and think about what they did at 22,” she said.

After she spoke, her nephew Trayvon Wiseman pulled up his shirtsleeve to reveal a tatoo of Stephon Clark’s likeness on his right hand. He said he got the tattoo last month for his birthday. The family then retreated into the 29th Street house, and friends and relatives continued streaming in and out during the afternoon, many with heads bowed and some with tears in their eyes.

Later, Clark’s grandfather Tommy Thompson went outside, sitting slumped in a wheelchair, wearing a yellow sweatsuit.