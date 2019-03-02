Sacramento D.A.: No charges against police officers who shot Stephon Clark

This is a developing news story. Come back to sacbee.com for updates.

One year after Sacramento police shot Stephon Clark to death and sparked a renewed national dialogue over police shootings of young black men, Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert declared Saturday that the officers who killed Clark were justified in their actions and that she was not filing criminal charges.

In a statement that lasted more than an hour, Schubert said the officers who shot Clark believed he was armed with a gun and that Clark advanced toward the officers before they opened fire.

The announcement concludes a four-month investigation by the district attorney into the March 18, 2018, shooting. The state Attorney General’s office conducted its own investigation and delivered its findings to the DA last month.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Schubert said based on the comments the officers made on the scene, they believed Clark had a gun and pointed it at them as he approached them. One officer saw what he thought was a muzzle flash, the other reported seeing a metallic glint.

They both ducked behind a corner of a house. When the officers stepped back around the corner, Clark had advanced 15 feet toward them and they fired.

“Clearly we all know he didn’t have a gun,”Schubert said. “But the officers didn’t know that.”

Clark was later found to have a cell phone.

Schubert also detailed the 46 hours leading up to the shooting, including an ongoing conflict between Clark and his girlfriend.

Clark’s death threw a national spotlight on Sacramento and sparked numerous large and often confrontational protests as local activists and national civil rights leaders demanded the officers be prosecuted. Protestors clogged city streets at rush hour and briefly shut down Interstate 5, the main freeway through downtown Sacramento. One group, led by Clark’s brother Stevante Clark, disrupted a City Council meeting, and a large group blocked access to a Sacramento Kings game.





Clark’s family has filed a $20 million federal civil rights lawsuit against Sacramento police and Officers Terrence Mercadel and Jared Robinet.

Protests continued to this day outside Schubert’s offices at Ninth and G streets, led by the Sacramento Black Lives Matter group. The protests prompted the DA’s office to install a cyclone fence around the building entrances and parking lot.





Clark, 22, was shot to death at 9:30 p.m. on a Sunday in the backyard of his grandparents’ Meadowview home where he had been living part-time. Officers, who had been called to investigate reports of someone breaking into cars, initially confronted Clark in the front yard of the home, then chased him into the back.

Support local journalism The Bee is your go-to source for in-depth coverage of the Stephon Clark investigation. And today, we continue to bring you coverage of news that affects your life, your communities and our region — coverage you can’t get anywhere else. We believe in our communities. Believe in and support The Sacramento Bee, your trusted local news source. Click to subscribe

As a Sacramento sheriff’s helicopter hovered overhead, officers fired 20 shots at Clark. Police have said the officers believed he was turning toward them with a handgun; investigators later determined he was holding only a cellphone.





Police body-cams recorded the officers asking each other if they were OK in the seconds after the shooting. One officer asks, “You all right? You hit?” The other says, “Yeah, I’m good.” A few seconds later, the second officer says: “You all right, dude?” The first responds, “Yeah, I’m all right. I don’t think I’m hit or anything.”

The recordings and video from the officers’ body cameras and the helicopter that Sacramento police released publicly set off a firestorm of protest, as did the later release of a private autopsy paid for by the Clark family.

Don’t miss the latest news: Sign up for breaking news alerts.