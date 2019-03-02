Read the full report on the Stephon Clark police shooting released by the Sacramento DA

Don’t miss breaking news on this developing story: Sign up for alerts.

In her 61-page report on the March 18, 2018, death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old man, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert concludes that the two Sacramento Police officers who shot and killed Clark “acted lawfully under the circumstances.” The report, which was released nearly a year after the incident, found that the officers believed Clark was advancing on them with a handgun when they fired 20 rounds at him in a confrontation in his grandparents’ backyard.

The report, the 34th consecutive officer-involved shooting review that Schubert’s office has issued with a finding that officers acted legally, also offered sympathetic words over Clark’s death, a nod to the angry protests and conciliatory remarks about the shooting by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

The district attorney’s report, the lengthiest she has released in an officer-involved shooting, offers the most detailed look to date at the events leading up to the shooting. Schubert noted in the summary accompanying her findings, shown below, that the lack of criminal charges “in no way diminishes the frustrations and anger that many in our community have expressed since his death.”

A separate report is expected to be issued in coming days by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has been conducting his own investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento plans to review both investigations in its own review of the shooting.