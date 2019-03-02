Local

Stephon Clark: Sacramento DA releases decision on police shooting

By Sam Stanton

March 02, 2019 08:59 AM

Live: Girlfriend of Stephon Clark speaks out for first time

Live coverage from across the city from Sacramento Bee journalists after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the results on Saturday of the investigation into the 2018 shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.
By
Up Next
Live coverage from across the city from Sacramento Bee journalists after Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced the results on Saturday of the investigation into the 2018 shooting of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police.
By

Read the latest here: No criminal charges in Stephon Clark’s shooting by police, DA decides

Original story: Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert held a news conference Saturday to announce whether she plans to file charges against the Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark nearly a year ago in his grandparents’ Meadowview backyard.

The announcement that Schubert’s decision came after days of speculation and a Friday warnings from business and political leaders for residents to stay away from downtown at least through the weekend.

Clark, 22, was an unarmed black man being chased as a suspect in a series of car break-ins. Officers told investigators they thought he was advancing on them with a gun when they fired; Clark was found to be carrying only a cellphone.

The March 18, 2018, shooting sparked massive protests throughout Sacramento, and city officials have spent weeks preparing for renewed demonstrations once Schubert’s decision is announced.

Don’t miss the latest news: Go here to get breaking news alerts.

Support local journalism

The Bee is your go-to source for in-depth coverage of the Stephon Clark investigation. And today, we continue to bring you coverage of news that affects your life, your communities and our region — coverage you can’t get anywhere else.

We believe in our communities. Believe in and support The Sacramento Bee, your trusted local news source.

Read Next

crime

Sacramento DA has investigated more than 30 police shootings. She’s never filed charges

Follow more of our reporting on

Crime - Sacto 911

Marcos Bretón

See all 10 stories

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

local

local

crime

crime

local

crime

Sam Stanton

Sam Stanton has worked for The Bee since 1991 and has covered a variety of issues, including politics, criminal justice and breaking news.

  Comments  