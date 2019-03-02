Stephon Clark: Sacramento DA releases decision on police shooting

Original story: Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert held a news conference Saturday to announce whether she plans to file charges against the Sacramento police officers who shot Stephon Clark nearly a year ago in his grandparents’ Meadowview backyard.

The announcement that Schubert’s decision came after days of speculation and a Friday warnings from business and political leaders for residents to stay away from downtown at least through the weekend.

Clark, 22, was an unarmed black man being chased as a suspect in a series of car break-ins. Officers told investigators they thought he was advancing on them with a gun when they fired; Clark was found to be carrying only a cellphone.

The March 18, 2018, shooting sparked massive protests throughout Sacramento, and city officials have spent weeks preparing for renewed demonstrations once Schubert’s decision is announced.