Stephon Clark family joins Rev. Al Sharpton, saying they will take steps to pursue justice

The family of Stephon Clark will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to urge the state Attorney General to prosecute the two officers who shot and killed the 22-year-old father of two last March.
Clark’s brother Stevante Clark and his grandmother Sequita Thompson said in a press statement they have joined forces with Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network. They also will announce plans for an event to mark the one year anniversary of Clark’s March 18 death.
Clark was killed last year by two Sacramento police officers in Sequita Thompson’s backyard. The officers, responding to a call of someone breaking car windows, chased Clark into the backyard and shot him as he walked toward them. The officers said they thought he was pointing a gun at them. It turned out to be a cell phone.
Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert on Saturday announced she would not press charges against the two officers. Thompson was taken from her home in an ambulance Saturday soon after the DA’s announcement.
The family press conference will take place at 3 p.m. at Genesis Church in Meadowview.
The state Attorney General’s office is conducting its own criminal review of the shooting, and has not announced when it will finish.
Sharpton spoke at Stephon Clark’s funeral last year, where he vowed to continue fighting for the Clark family. Sharpton’s National Action Network focuses on criminal justice reform and police accountability. Sharpton returned to Sacramento six months after the shooting to join the family in again calling for justice.
