Sacramento mayor wants answers from police after mass arrests at Stephon Clark protest

A spokeswoman for Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the mayor wants to have an airing of police tactics used during a street protest Monday in East Sacramento that ended in 84 arrests and prompted complaints from activists that they had been tricked and trapped by police as they were trying to get to their cars to go home.

Mary Lynne Vellinga, the mayor’s communications chief, said the mayor plans to open this evening’s City Council meeting at City Hall to community members as well as police representatives to discuss what happened at the end of the four-hour march.

Marchers were protesting Saturday’s announcement by the district attorney that she would not prosecute the two city police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old black man, mistakenly thinking the cellphone in his hand was a gun.

“We’re working to structure the meeting tonight to have the best opportunity to hear from the community and the police as well, to decide how we can look at our police practices and procedures going forward to avoid this in the future,” Vellinga said.

Steinberg was unavailable for comment Tuesday morning, but was expected to talk with police officials about the Monday arrests. In conversations with The Sacramento Bee Monday night, Steinberg expressed surprise at the arrests, but said he wanted to discuss the event with police before coming to any conclusions.

“I’m very disappointed with the way this ended,” Steinberg told The Bee. “But I want to withhold judgment until I ask some serious questions.”

The mayor intervened Monday night in one instance to ask police to release Sacramento Bee reporter Dale Kasler, who was covering the event for the Bee and was detained in handcuffs for an hour alongside protestors. Two other local news reporters said they were detained as well.

Kasler and protest leaders say many of those arrested were walking back to their cars after begin ordered by police to disperse. One of those arrested, Rev. Shane Harris, a representative of Salena Manni, Clark’s fiancee, said he had just talked with officers who had asked him to guide marchers away from the march ending site at Folsom Boulevard at 51st Street.

That group, however, was then blocked on the 51st Street bridge over Highway 50 by officers on horseback and on bikes who had been positioned on the south side of the bridge.

“This is a complete insult,” Harris said. “They cornered everybody purposely. This is why people in this town are sick and tired of police.”





Police had not arrested more than five people at any other Clark protest last year or this year. Protest co-organizer Berry Accius told The Bee he believes the police stepped up their enforcement because protesters were marching in a wealthy neighborhood this time, rather than downtown or in south Sacramento.

“We’ve been protesting for five years and they’ve been peaceful and we’ve never had this many arrests,” he said. “We disrupted a privileged community and they wanted to show us who has the power, but they awoke a beast. We are going to be more reckless and more unapologetic.”

Protester Ryan McClinton, who was arrested for failure to disperse, said police surrounded protesters, pushing some of them down the street past their cars.

“I’ve never seen that in all the different protests I’ve been in,” he said. “It shows you who is valued in Sacramento. There were protests that were held in south Sacramento, protests in downtown, and the moment it hit East Sacramento, it was an overwhelming show of force.”

Sacramento Police Chief Dan Hahn declined to make himself available after Bee requests for comments on Monday night and Tuesday morning. Police spokesman Vance Chandler also declined a request for an interview.

Police said they repeatedly announced Monday night that the protest had become unlawful and repeatedly ordered marchers to disperse before arrests were made. Officials said they had reports of people committing vandalism by “keying” five cars. Police provided no updated information on the alleged vandalism Tuesday morning.

City officials were preparing Tuesday for what likely will be a dramatic and potentially combustible day.

Attorney General Javier Becerra will announce the results of his criminal investigation into the Stephon Clark shooting at 11 a.m.

Activists said they will descend on police headquarters on Freeport Boulevard for a protest this afternoon.

City Hall officials expect an overflow crowd for the 5 p.m. City Council meeting. Police say they will have extra officers on duty at City Hall.

Last year, during a heated first City Council meeting after the Clark shooting, Clark’s brother and a small group disrupted the proceeding, shouting at the mayor to shut up, and prompting Steinberg to shut the meeting down. A large group then marched to Golden 1 Center and blockaded fans from getting into that night’s Kings game.





