Massive college admission scam led by Sacramento man, indictment says; 2 from Folsom charged

A Sacramento man is at the center of a high-profile college admissions scam for which an indictment was unsealed Tuesday, implicating TV actresses, CEOs and coaches in bribery efforts totaling $25 million to arrange for children to get into top U.S. schools.

FBI and federal prosecutors say William Rick Singer, a resident of Sacramento and Newport Beach and the owner of for-profit and nonprofit education groups, led a racketeering conspiracy that involved cheating on standardized tests, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts.

Singer, 59, is accused of facilitating cheating on SAT and ACT exams in exchange for monetary bribes, most ranging between $15,000 and $75,000 per test. In some cases, a third party would “secretly take the exams in place of the actual students,” the indictment says.

The scam took place between about 2011 through September 2018, the indictment says.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Singer ran a for-profit college counseling business called The Edge College and Career Network, also known as “The Key,” according to the indictment.

At least two other Sacramento-area residents are among the 50 people named in the indictment, and are charged in the Eastern District of California.

According to the charging documents, Steven Masera, 69, is a resident of Folsom. Until December 2017, Masera worked as an accountant and financial officer for the Edge College & Career Network, LLC and the Key Worldwide Foundation, in Newport Beach.

According to the charging documents, Mikaela Sanford, 32, was a resident of Folsom, and was employed in various capacities for The Key.

Indictment of William Singer

Singer funneled this money under the guise of charitable donations by the parents.

The plot involved top universities across the nation, including Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, the University of Southern California, University of Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale.

TV actress Lori Loughlin, known for her role on “Full House,” reportedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have her two daughters admitted to USC’s crew team. Another actress, Felicity Huffman, is also named.

Coaches at Wake Forest University, Georgetown and USC reportedly took bribes to admit student athletes.

Singer faces charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, conspiracy and racketeering.