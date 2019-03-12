Famous actresses, CEOs among those accused in admissions scam to prestigious colleges

Dozens of celebrities and CEOs, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged with participating in a college admissions scam to get their children into top U.S. universities, court documents obtained by NBC News say.
“These parents are a catalogue of wealth and privilege,” Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said at a press conference Tuesday, CBS News reported.
The FBI and federal prosecutors say parents paid bribes totaling $25 million from 2011 to 2019 to arrange for their children to cheat on entrance exams and win admission on bogus athletic grounds, The Associated Press reported.
The plot aimed to falsely admit students to schools such as Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, the University of Southern California, University of Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale, NBC News reported.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Although some coaches are among the accused, the universities were not involved in the scam, prosecutors say. The students also were not aware their admissions had been compromised.
In the press conference Tuesday, Lelling said that since the scam was ongoing, many of those falsely admitted to universities are likely still attending those schools. He said it would be up to the universities to deal with the issue.
The indictments say coaches at Wake Forest University, Georgetown and USC, among others, took bribes to admit students as athletes, regardless of their actual athletic ability, The Associated Press reported.
According to the indictments, Loughlin, best known for the sitcom “Full House” on ABC, and her husband “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” ABC news reported.
Lelling said in the press conference that the bogus athletes either never showed up, quit or faked injuries to escape participating in their supposed sports.
As reported by The Washington Post, authorities say Huffman paid $15,000 for a “third party to correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT after she took it.” Huffman starred in “Desperate Housewives.”
“Ultimately, Huffman’s daughter received a score of 1420 in the SAT, an improvement of approximately 400 points over her PSAT,” federal officials alleged, according to WCVB.
Other parents paid bribes of up to $6 million for the scam admissions, ABC News reported.
Comments