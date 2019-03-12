Sacramento police chief to explain why 84 people were arrested at East Sac protest

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is expected to give a briefing to the City Council on Tuesday on the results of the police investigation into the response of a March 4 protest in East Sacramento, where more than 80 people were arrested.

Francine Tournour, director of the Office of Public Safety Accountability, is also expected to share the results of her office’s independent investigation of the incident Tuesday.

The City Council meeting starts at 2 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Hahn told the council on March 5 the department was reviewing body camera footage and would come back in “a couple weeks” with the results of the investigation, but Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he wanted answers sooner. City Manager Howard Chan agreed.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

On Tuesday, Steinberg and council members directed the Office of Public Safety Accountability to do an independent investigation on the matter.

More than 100 riot police arrested 84 people the evening of March 4, including two journalists and several clergy members, as a protest in East Sacramento’s affluent Fabulous 40s neighborhood was winding down. Sacramento Bee reporter Dale Kasler was detained and later released.

Police ordered a group of people on the 51st Street overpass over Highway 50 to disperse, but the group yelled back they had nowhere to go because they were boxed in by officers. Police then handcuffed people on the bridge in plastic zip-ties and transported them to Cal Expo, where they were released after midnight.

The 84 protesters who were arrested will not be charged, the district attorney announced Friday.

The protest was in response to the district attorney’s announcement that the two officers who shot unarmed Stephon Clark in March 2018 will not be charged.