East Sacramento protesters arrested Monday night won’t be charged, DA’s office says

Sacrmaento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Friday that charges will not be filed against the 84 people arrested Monday night during an East Sacramento protest following her decision to not file charges against the police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.

“In the interest of justice, no charges will be filed in any of the cases submitted,” the district attorney’s office said in an email Friday.

Sacramento Police Department took steps to shut down the protest Monday after 10 p.m., using plastic zip ties to handcuff protesters. One Sacramento Bee reporter was detained while on assignment at the protest, while two other journalists – Scott Rodd of the Sacramento Business Journal and William Coburn of the State Hornet, the student publication at Sacramento State – were arrested.

The protest wound through the Fabulous 40’s neighborhood and protesters ended up in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Folsom Boulevard when police in riot gear started advancing after several orders to disperse. Marchers retreated from police on 51st Street at the overcrossing to Highway 50, but were unable to disperse because bike officers had taken a position on the opposite side of the bridge.

This is a developing story; visit sacbee.com for updates.