Live updates: Stephon Clark protesters ‘occupy’ Sacramento police headquarters

Black Lives Matter Sacramento began an “occupy” protest at the main police station on Freeport Boulevard over the Stephon Clark case Tuesday. It was the first of three straight scheduled days of protests at the station this week. Here’s what’s happening:

Recalling her arrest

4:05 p.m.: The Rev. Pamela Anderson, of the Presbytery of Sacramento, arrived at the police station and recalled how she was among 84 people arrested last night at the end of the march through East Sacramento.

Anderson said she and other clergy were at the march “to create space” between protesters and riot police as the situation grew increasingly tense.

She said she was surprised when police started arresting her and others, and the scene was surreal.

“It was like something out of a movie — there was a helicopter ovdrehead, our shadows were all over the ground.





“We were just trying to get everybody to remain calm.”

Starting in the lot

4 p.m.: The protest was initially confined to the parking lot of the station, although Black Lives Matter organizer Sonia Lewis said Monday that protesters planned to enter the building. A police spokesman said demonstrators would be allowed inside as long as they didn’t cause damage or endanger safety.





Protesters came prepared with food, drinks and a pop-up shelter on a drizzly afternoon. The pop-up was erected right in front of the building entrance, and placards protesting the Clark shooting were being held up by a couple dozen protesters.

As is customary, observers were on hand from the National Lawyers Guild. Guild observers were in attendance Monday night when 84 protesters were arrested at the conclusion of the lengthy march through the Fab 40s neighborhood in East Sacramento.