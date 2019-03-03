Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento to close Sunday as Stephon Clark protestors hold sit-in

Arden Fair mall shut down Sunday after a small group of protestors, upset over the district attorney’s decision in the Stephon Clark shooting, staged a sit-in early Sunday at the city’s largest shopping center.

Speaking to the Sacramento Bee about an hour before the mall was scheduled to open, Mark Friedman, whose family owns Arden Fair, said the decision was made “out of concern for the safety of our customers.” Friedman said he was afraid of a “potential confrontation” that could occur if the mall opened Sunday.

“We don’t have the ability to control crowds in the way that City Hall or Cesar Chavez Plaza can,” Friedman said.

The protestors entered the mall just before it closed Saturday night and spent the night there. Early Sunday, well before the mall opened, they had arranged themselves in a circle in the main atrium of the mall, in front of Nordstroms, holding protest signs with slogans like, “No justice, no peace.”

Their leader, Berry Accius of the activist group Voice of the Youth, said early Sunday that the group planned to hold a kind of “teach-in” once the mall opened. He added that the group wouldn’t disrupt shopping.

Earlier in the day, mall spokesman Nathan Spradlin said the protestors have been peaceful and the mall was expected to open to the public at 10 a.m., as usual, with most stores opening for business at 11 a.m.

Accius said the group planned to conduct a “study hall” on social justice issues and hoped to create “a dialogue with other young students.” His group consists of students ages 18 to 23, he said.

One of the students, Khalil Ferguson, read a list of demands to a Sacramento Bee reporter that includes District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s resignation, the firing of the two police officers who killed Clark, and passage of AB 392 — a bill in the Legislature that would significantly tighten the legal standards governing use of force by police officers. Ferguson also said the group wants an “end to the over-policing of our neighborhoods.”

Accius said the group is outraged in particular by Schubert’s use of Clark’s text messages and other evidence in her announcement Saturday that she wouldn’t bring charges against the officers. The texts suggested that Clark was contemplating suicide after his girlfriend filed a domestic violence complaint against him two days before he was gunned down in his grandmother’s backyard in Meadowview.

Accius said Sacramento County can’t have a DA who “would massacre and slander a dead man’s name.”

Arden Fair has been the site of unrest the past few years. The day after Christmas, the mall closed early after police said young people were marauding through the mall.