Search on for Sacramento man who fell into American River near Auburn, Placer sheriff says

Water rescue teams have resumed searching for a man who fell into the American River near Auburn on Sunday night, Placer County Sheriff’s officials said Monday morning.
Crews searched until about 9 p.m. Sunday for a man believed to have fallen about 7 p.m. at the No Hands Bridge near the confluence of the river, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said.
Swift water rescue teams resumed searching Monday morning, along with air operations, Scott said.
The victim is from Sacramento, Scott said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
The rescue teams will search the area from the confluence to Folsom Lake on Monday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.
This is a developing story.
Comments